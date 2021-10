BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of the October 10 Bills-Chiefs game, Kansas City put up a little wager.

If KC won we’d give their police department wings. And if Buffalo won, they’d give our police famous Kansas City barbeque.

And the Bills crushed the Chiefs.

Buffalo Police got their BBQ Friday and shared it with the residents of the Shaffer Village Community in Riverside.

Buffalo Police said they might still send some wings to Kansas City so they don’t miss out.