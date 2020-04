(WIVB) – With high winds expected throughout the WNY area through Tuesday morning, be prepared for power outages.

National Grid and NYSEG have outage maps to show where power outages are, how many customers are affected, and what the estimated restore times are.

You can find the Natiaonal Grid outage map here and the NYSEG outage map here.

We’ll have the latest weather updates on WIVB, WIVB.com, and our social media pages.