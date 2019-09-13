Ken-Ton School District: High school football games postponed due to concern for potential violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Kenmore West varsity football game scheduled for this afternoon against McKinley High School in Buffalo has been postponed due to concerning messages posted online regarding the potential for violence, according to the Ken-Ton School District’s Facebook.

According to both schools athletic departments, the JV game scheduled for Saturday is also postponed.

While no reports or threats have been confirmed, the district says on Facebook the games are being postponed out of caution while law enforcement work to investigate.

