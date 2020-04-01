Ken-Ton schools deliver PPE to Kenmore Mercy Hospital

(WIVB)- Ken-ton schools are coming together to make sure healthcare workers around Western New York are safe as they work on the frontlines to battle COVID-19.

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District joined forces with the Kenmore-Tonawanda School Employees Association to deliver gloves, masks and goggles to Kenmore Mercy Hospital this week.

“When we heard our local hospital was in need, I got in touch with our union and employees associations. Within a few days, teachers and staff scoured classrooms at Kenmore West Senior High School, Kenmore East and the Ken-Ton Big Picture Program,” said William C Conrad III, Social Studies Co-Department Chair at Kenmore West High School.

“Ken-Ton schools really stepped up to help us keep our frontline staff safe with needed personal protective equipment. We can’t thank them enough,” said Dawn M. Cwierley, public relations manager with Kenmore Mercy.

If you would like to help or arrange a donation, please call (716) 447-6205 or email healthconnection@chsbuffalo.org.