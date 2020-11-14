Ken-Ton schools pause plans to re-open due to rising COVID cases

(WIVB)– The Ken-Ton Union Free School District is officially pausing its phased-in reopening.



District leaders hinted earlier this week that this was the direction things were headed in, and

district superintendent Sabatino Cimato announced Friday that, second, third, fourth, and fifth graders will continue remote learning until further notice, due to the Governor’s designation of much of Erie County as a Yellow Zone.

“We have been working extremely hard in collaboration with the NYS Department of Health, BOCES, and area school districts to find a way forward and determine how we can meet the 20% testing requirement,” Cimato said.

Kindergarten, first grade, and special education students will continue in-person instruction but parents are asked to be prepared that they could also go remote at any time as COVID cases continue to rise.

Students in 6th through 12th grade will continue remote learning.

THE LATEST: