Ken-Ton students virtually check out farm life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some young students in Ken-Ton had a chance to see what farm life is all about during a virtual field trip Wednesday.
A second-grade class at Hoover Elementary connected with Mulligan Farm, a dairy farm in Livingston County. The teacher told us the virtual visit has its advantages, including not having to wear boots, no long bus ride and an experience with a smaller group of students.
The students’ virtual tour happened the same week as national farm day, which takes place each year on October 12.
