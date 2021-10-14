Ken-Ton students virtually check out farm life

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some young students in Ken-Ton had a chance to see what farm life is all about during a virtual field trip Wednesday.

A second-grade class at Hoover Elementary connected with Mulligan Farm, a dairy farm in Livingston County. The teacher told us the virtual visit has its advantages, including not having to wear boots, no long bus ride and an experience with a smaller group of students.

The students’ virtual tour happened the same week as national farm day, which takes place each year on October 12.

