Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Department delivers fish fry dinners to hospital staff

(WIVB)-Amid the coronavirus crisis, a local fire company is giving back to other first responders. The Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Company delivered 125 fish fry dinners to workers at Kenmore Mercy Hospital Sunday afternoon.
The meals were originally intended for a now-canceled fundraiser and the firefighters decided to share the wealth and show their appreciation.
“All of us at Kenilworth are happy to help. Today the healthcare staff is the front line. Tomorrow we could be. We stand by each other. We are a family. It’s important to step up and take care of the people who are caring for others,” said Chief Anthony Marano from Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Company.
“We are so grateful for the generosity for the Kenilworth Volunteer Department. Their kindness in a tough time is appreciated more than they can know,” said hospital president Walt Ludwig.