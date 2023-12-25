KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Monday outside of a store on Kenmore Avenue.

A 23-year-old Buffalo resident was struck three times when an unknown assailant shot at a small group as they were exiting Sam’s Shop and Deli Inc. at the corner of Kenmore and Milrose Avenue around 1 p.m., Village of Kenmore police allege. The victim was transported by ambulance to ECMC and treated for injuries that are not considered life threatening.

A cashier told WIVB News 4 Buffalo that the customers had just left the store and were standing outside the door at the time of the shooting. The gunfire also shattered the store’s front glass window.

The alleged suspect was seen running across Kenmore Avenue, police said. Buffalo and Town of Tonawanda police assisted with the investigation, and those with information are asked to call Kenmore police at (716) 875-1234.