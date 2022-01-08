Kevin Guest House celebrates 50th anniversary with fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kevin Guest House is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary in Buffalo by organizing a photography fundraiser showing off people’s Buffalo pride.

With a $50 donation, families and pets can come and get their photos taken. Donations will help cover a two-nights stay at the house for anyone who is in need of immediate care.

“We’ve done this photography family in focus event at Christmas, we’ve had Santa come out to meet the kids. We’ve also done it for mothers day,” said Rebecca Nason, the house’s event and marketing associate. “And like myself, we have a lot of Bills fans here in Western New York, so we thought we’d try a new event and invite the Bills Mafia out.”

People who missed out on Saturday’s event have another chance to get their photos taken next Saturday from 9 – 4 p.m.