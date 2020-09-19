KeyBank encounters “further, unexpected delay” with Key2Benefits payments

Those who receive their LWA payments through Key2Benefits pre-paid cards may have to wait longer to receive their payments.

KeyBank says they have encountered a further unexpected delay.

This comes after they had a processing error earlier today causing a delay in Lost Wage Assistance payments to New Yorkers.

“We are working to resolve this issue as we understand how critical these funds are to New Yorkers who are waiting on additional LWA payments. We deeply regret these delays,” KeyBank tweeted.

The company says claimants who receive payments through direct deposit should now have funds in their accounts.

