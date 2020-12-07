KIA Memorial Road March holds toy giveaway for military families

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The K.I.A Memorial Road March is making sure it can still celebrate the holidays, even during the pandemic.



The organization held a socially distanced toy giveaway for 30 local military families today at the Colvin Military Center. Kids picked out a gift and got a picture with Santa while their families walked away with a holiday dinner and a 100-dollar gift card to Walmart.



Organizer Jason Jaskula says it’s important to support military families during the holidays.



“Honestly we can’t do it without all of the people from western new york who donate to k-I-a. They help by donating on our Facebook page and our website. It enables us to give back to veterans.”



