BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -Western New Yorkers laced up their walking shoes for a good cause Sunday morning.



The 2019 Kidney Walk and 5k was held at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo.

The family event helps raise awareness of kidney disease and recognize the people affected by it.

The money raised by the walk helps fund the Kidney Foundation of Western New York. Officials with the organization say that it important to learn more about kidney health.