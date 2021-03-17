Kim Pegula shows support for Asian community following Atlanta-area shootings of six Asian Americans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kim Pegula, owner and president of the Bills and Sabres, is speaking out after shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight dead, six of which were of Asian descent.

Pegula tweeted Wednesday expressing her sadness over the shootings and “recent acts of violence and hate nationwide towards the Asian Community.”

She condemned all acts of violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander and provided information on how to support the Asian Community.

We stand beside the AAPI community. #StopAsianHate



More information on how we can all support the Asian community: https://t.co/fLqcqp4qvq pic.twitter.com/h1zkTEkaD3 — Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) March 17, 2021 Kim Pegula