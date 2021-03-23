Kimberly Miller-Beaty announces run for Erie County Sheriff

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– There’s a new candidate in the crowded race for Erie County Sheriff.



Kimberly Miller-Beaty announced her candidacy Tuesday. Miller is the director of public safety at Canisius College.

She also served as the deputy commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department. Her campaign says a campaign supporting her run for sheriff has collected more than a thousand signatures.



Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard is not running for re-election. He’s running to be the town supervisor of wales.