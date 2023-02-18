GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a season of frustration at Kissing Bridge for management and winter sports enthusiasts alike. And with warmer weather than usual, KB is begging mother nature for some cold and snow.

Staff and guests at Kissing Bridge say this season has been less than perfect.

From the jump, KB had to push their opening day back twice because of the weather. And with less snow and warmer temps, Kissing Bridge has only been able to make snow two to three times a week.

This is Mike Bouquard’s 21st year working at the resort.

“I haven’t seen anything like this, where it’s been warm all the way through,” Bouquard said. “We haven’t really turned the corner where we actually have winter temperatures. It’s a very unusual season, very unusual.”

And that inconsistent weather is taking its toll. KB told us while season pass holder numbers are holding steady, the resort is seeing a dip in same-day over-the-counter sales.

Employees are also taking a hit.

“We hire a bunch of people in the beginning of the fall and we can’t bring them out to work because we don’t have the snow,” said Bouquard.

Season pass holder Darren Kavanaugh of Orchard Park is pulling for KB, even with bigger resorts nearby.

“I think Holiday Valley just has that year-round money coming in, they have the infrastructure and they can pump a lot of money into the snowmaking,” Kavanaugh said. “I don’t think KB has that luxury, so they do the best they can.”

Kissing Bridge has 39 total slopes and only eight were open Saturday. But, Danielle Catone of South Buffalo said the homey atmosphere of KB keeps her family coming back.

“A lot of the people that are upset, maybe come out once or twice in a season,” Catone said. “But, we are season pass holders, we’re diehard and it’s been great.”

KB added they have no plans of slowing down. and that more snowmakers will be put into service for next season.

With a business so dependent on the weather, KB just hopes Old Man Winter sticks around as long as possible.