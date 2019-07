BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a kitten was thrown from the window of a red car on Route 98 near West Saile Drive on Saturday night at 8:45 p.m.

Officials describe the kitten as an 8-week-old female domestic shorthair brown tiger.

The kitten sustained severe injuries in the accident.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 585-343-5000.