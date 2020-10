(WIVB) – If you watched Jeopardy! on CBS Wednesday night, you may have spotted a familiar Buffalo spot on the blue screen.

Kleinhans Music Hall was featured in the game show Wednesday night- “Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo, N.Y. was designed by these father and son Finnish architects, Eliel and Eero”.

Kleinhans posted a screenshot of the tile on Instagram.

If you didn’t get the answer, their last name is Saarinen.