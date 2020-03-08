Knights of Equity, daughters of Erin host Irishman of the year

(WIVB)– The Irish Center in South Buffalo is already dressed in green!



The center had a big crowd Saturday as the Knights of Equity and the Daughters of Erin hosted a banquet. They presented scholarships and named Monsieur Patrick Keleher of UB North Newman Center as Irishman of the Year.



Organizers say that Keleher was chosen for the work that he does to help the community.

“You serve the community, you serve the Irish community in some way. And I’m pretty sure he fills that bill,” said Skip Summer of the Knights of Equity

Sheila Lepko was also honored with the Tara Award.

The Knights of Equity and the Daughters of Erin are Irish service organizations who raise money for several community organization including the Food Bank of Western New York.