(WIVB)-A Buffalo company that makes awnings is shifting its production to help fight coronavirus.

Kohler announced Tuesday, it will start making protective masks at its factory on Walden Avenue.



The company says once the 100-percent reduction in non-essential workers order went into effect, they got to work figuring out how to they could help.



They hope to get approval from hospitals Tuesday. Once that happens, the company expects to make 25-thousand masks this week.