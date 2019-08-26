Komen Night in White celebrates 2nd year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Susan G. Komen Upstate New York Affiliate hosted its second annual “Komen Night in White” fundraiser Sunday .



The event was held at Medaille College but the location was kept secret until an hour before the event. The evening was sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, Buffalo Magazine, Ferguson Electric and McGuire Development.

Funds raised support community-based breast cancer screening and treatment programs, patient advocacy initiatives and lifesaving research right here in Western New York.