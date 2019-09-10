Kraft updates mac & cheese cooking instructions for Bills OT Dion Dawkins

If this interview after a Bills win doesn’t get you pumped up, we’re not sure what will.
“If you making mac and cheese, stir that mac and cheese up, stir that mac and cheese up, and eventually the mac and cheese going to be nice, wet, and juicy.”
That’s what Bills OT Dion Dawkins had to say about getting the offense going on Sunday.
Fast forward a day, and one of the most notable mac and cheese brands, Kraft, have adjusted their cooking instructions just for Dawkins:
Kraft lists steps 1, 2, 3, and even a special instruction right at the bottom.