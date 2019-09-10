Kraft updates mac & cheese cooking instructions for Bills OT Dion Dawkins

If this interview after a Bills win doesn’t get you pumped up, we’re not sure what will.

Dion Dawkins just gave the greatest answer to a question I've EVER HEARD.



It involves trains, diesel engines, and mac&cheese #GoBills pic.twitter.com/1lOFcuv0hm — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner4) September 8, 2019

“If you making mac and cheese, stir that mac and cheese up, stir that mac and cheese up, and eventually the mac and cheese going to be nice, wet, and juicy.”

That’s what Bills OT Dion Dawkins had to say about getting the offense going on Sunday.

Fast forward a day, and one of the most notable mac and cheese brands, Kraft, have adjusted their cooking instructions just for Dawkins:

.@DDawkins66 updated our cooking instructions, not that you need them 😂 https://t.co/uBADYcQgAw pic.twitter.com/qO2OIG1ltX — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 9, 2019

Kraft lists steps 1, 2, 3, and even a special instruction right at the bottom.