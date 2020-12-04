L.A. Chargers visit St. Francis High School ahead of last weeks Bills game

Local News

by: Patrick Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Saint Francis High School had a visit from The L.A. Chargers football team last Saturday, as the team geared up to play the Buffalo Bills.

St. Francis says the team did their “pre-game walkthroughs” at the school’s Polian Family Field.

The Chargers’ General Manager, Tom Telesco, is a 1991 graduate of the Catholic high school.

It was nice to welcome Tom back to St. Francis!

Saint Francis High School

The school says it was a “cool experience” having NFL players and coaches on their turf.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss