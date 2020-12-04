L.A. Chargers visit St. Francis High School ahead of last weeks Bills game

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Saint Francis High School had a visit from The L.A. Chargers football team last Saturday, as the team geared up to play the Buffalo Bills.

St. Francis says the team did their “pre-game walkthroughs” at the school’s Polian Family Field.

The Chargers’ General Manager, Tom Telesco, is a 1991 graduate of the Catholic high school.

It was nice to welcome Tom back to St. Francis! Saint Francis High School

The school says it was a “cool experience” having NFL players and coaches on their turf.