Labatt donates $10K to FeedMore WNY, rallies Bills fans to pay it forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Labatt Blue Light is paying it forward in honor of the Bills post-season with a $10,000 donation to FeedMore WNY.

Labatt is challenging the Western New York community to keep the donations rolling to support food donations to our neighbors in need.

“While all of Buffalo is gearing up to cheer the Bills on this weekend, let’s pass some goodwill on by donating to FeedMore WNY – a group dedicated to helping the most vulnerable people in our community,” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Labatt brand director. “Let’s see how much we can raise for Western New Yorkers in need!”

To donate, click here.

FeedMore helps feed vulnerable communities across Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties through Meals on Wheels and other programs. The average cost of a meal to one person in need is $2.50.

“FeedMore WNY is grateful to Labatt Blue Light for this generous donation and for encouraging Buffalo Bills fans to help feed our neighbors in need through the Buffalo Goes Blue campaign,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “Hunger continues to be a pervasive problem in Western New York. Last year, FeedMore WNY provided more than 12.8 million meals to our hungry community members. With donations dropping off after the holiday season, this is the perfect time for fans to show their support for the Bills and the community through a donation to FeedMore WNY. Go Bills!”