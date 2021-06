(WIVB) – Next week, Labatt is helping the Queen City kick off the first week of summer with free kayak rentals.

Labatt will cover the cost of the first 50 kayak rentals each day for people 21 and older at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., from June 21 to June 27 as part of their Labatt Lake Days program.

The event will end on June 27 with a free concert at RiverWorks, the first one in a series of concerts at the venue.