Lackawanna man in critical condition after motorcycle accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left a 24-year-old Lackawanna man in the hospital.

It happened around 3 p.m Monday. Police say the motorcycle was heading inbound on Route 5 near the Tift Street exit when the driver lost control and the vehicle went airborne coming to rest 130 feet away.

The man was taken to ECMC where he’s listed in critical condition. Police say another vehicle was damaged during the incident and they are investigating if the motorcycle was speeding.

No charges have been filed at this time.

