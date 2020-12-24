Lackawanna pastor prepares to serve on New York Vaccine Equity Task Force

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rev. Mark Blue, pastor of Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna and the President of the Buffalo NAACP branch, has been selected by Governor Andrew Cuomo to serve on the New York Vaccine Equity Task Force.

Cuomo announced the organization of the task force on Monday, revealing Blue as one of 24 members.

“I feel honored to be on the committee,” Blue said. “But I know the work is very daunting.”

And important. Governor Cuomo has estimated between 75 and 85 percent of the population will need to take the vaccine for New York State to win the COVID-19 war. The task force is in charge of making sure there is an equitable distribution of the vaccine, and “vulnerable and underserved communities” are not left behind.

“I want this state to be a model for the nation of equitable outreach when it comes to a vaccine,” Cuomo said.

While it will likely be months before the vaccine will be available for the general population, the task force is planning on meeting soon after the holiday, Blue told News 4. Vaccine skepticism is one of the things the group is expected to have to address.

“When we look at the hesitancy of individual groups, we look at some of the past experiences that have happened, especially with people of color,” Blue said.

While he says he can’t force anyone to take the vaccine, Blue says he wants to be able to give everyone the information they need to make the decision that is right for them. Recent history gives him optimism. According to an analysis of data released by county officials, 45.4% of COVID-19 cases in the county through July 13th were in the City of Buffalo, where Blue notes there are a lot of underserved communities. Now, that rate has dropped to 34.9%.

“With that information and with those people making informed decisions, Buffalo has been on a downswing in the rate in which people have been affected by COVID,” Blue concluded.

“They need to have the knowledge,” he added about the vaccine. “It’s going to be life or death. They can choose to do it or not choose to do it. But the most important thing is they’re informed.”

Lackawanna Councilman John Ingram, who represents the city’s First Ward, said the coronavirus has done damage in his district, just like everywhere else. He also wants his constituents to be informed about the vaccine, saying information is key.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” the councilman said of the vaccination effort. “But I think once you put that information out there, once they see it, once you show them, give them the right information, tell them the truth, I think it will be done.”

“If they’re being told the truth, they will handle it well,” Ingram added.