BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local ice cream shop says it’s going to stop selling its pints in retail stores starting October 1.

Lake Effect Ice Cream made the announcement on its social media this weekend. The owners say a number of factors led to the decision, including difficulty getting ingredients and the demands COVID-19 has put on its staff.

Both locations in North Buffalo and Lockport are still open and pints can still be bought at those locations.