DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The lake effect snow machine was revved up and dumping flakes across Western New York on Monday. Places like Derby, Eden, Hamburg and Orchard Park were hammered with snow.

We caught up with people at gas stations across Southern Erie County.

“I’m here gassing up right now because I’m near empty,” said Paige Duffy of East Aurora. “I mean even a few weeks ago it put an extra hat and gloves, I have a few extra jackets in my car just in case. Ever since Snowvember and people getting stuck on the Thruway, I don’t want to be like that.”

Whiteout conditions in Orchard Park made for dicey driving.

A frozen Five Corners gas station was packed as people stopped to fill up on their way home from work.

“It was bad and I live in the woods on a hill,” added Mike Weyand of North Boston. “And up ’till this side of the village it let up. It was not good to the point where if I didn’t need gas, I would have turned around and gone home and I have a 4-wheel.”

As the snow let up in Orchard Park, it pummeled communities along Route 5.

In Hamburg, this car slammed into a light pole bringing down a powerline, and in Derby, a car flew into a ditch.

Whiteout conditions continue in Derby off Route 5. The wind and snow sting your face as soon as you step outside.

“The conditions are just as treacherous as any other ones, said private plow driver Andrew Lonkey. “You know, driving-wise once it clears up, it’s easier to plow. But, right now it’s hard to get by.”

Private plow drivers like Andrew Lonkey told News 4 that their phones have been ringing off the hook.

“The plows are out,” added Lonkey. “They’re definitely going down the mainlines. But, the side roads are still not covered. It’s you know, to be expected.”

And it’s been a busy night for Derby store clerk Frank Tanyi.

Patrick Ryan: Have you had a lot of people coming in to stock up on things? Frank Tanyi: Yeah, milk and beer.