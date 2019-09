LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bentley Hayden, who bravely fought a third battle with cancer thanks to the support of his hometown of Lancaster, to people in Buffalo and beyond, has died.

Bentley was four years old.

In June, we learned more about Bentley, who was diagnosed with Stage Four Neuroblastoma at the age of two. His cancer went into remission, only to return, then relapse.