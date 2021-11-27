Lancaster-Depew Rotary Club hosts parade and Christmas celebration

Holiday spirit is already in the air in Lancaster.

The Lancaster-Depew Rotary Club held a Christmas celebration featuring a holiday light-show and a parade. Families from the area came together to celebrate and some were claiming their spots hours before the parade kicked off.

“Today I was out about 1:00 and there were already lawn chairs set up all up and down Central from the high school to here, which is basically where the parade ends,” said Brian Williams, former president of the Rotary Club. “It’s a huge deal, kids love it and it’s just a lot of fun.”