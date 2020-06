(WIVB) – A Lancaster man has been sentenced to 32 months in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Kevin Hinca, 28, conspired with others to distribute heroin in Western New York between Dec. 2015 and June 2016, according to the assistant U.S. attorney handling his case.

He was identified as a heroin dealer during a 2016 DEA investigation into a larger drug-trafficking network in the Buffalo area.