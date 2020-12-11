Lancaster music teacher is nominated for second Grammy Award

A lot has changed since Lynne Ruda was first nominated for the 2020 Music Educator Grammy. Switching from in person learning, to remote, and eventually moving back to the classroom.

“I continually tell my students that the arts are so important. I think more than ever, people need us, and we need to find ways to get our music to them.”

Without the typical holiday concerts and classes to spread cheer, Ruda had to get creative. She says using student recordings, and splicing them together has worked out well for her class.

“We were able to bring in a videographer in the fall to do a Halloween concert, which was exciting!”

Exciting, not only because of how the final product turned out, but also because her first Grammy nomination helped make it possible.

“We were able to use the matching grant this year from my nomination last year to create that Halloween Spooktacular video.”

While a digital concert might not be exactly what Ruda had planned, the same could be said for most of 2020.

“It was like, what can I do with this money to make our kids smile, and that was a great project for that.”

So while Ruda waits to hear the results for the 2021 Music Educator Grammy, she appreciates all who are going through the same day to day challenges.

“Every student, every parent, every teacher, every administrator needs recognition, because everyone is working really hard to do right by our students.”