Depew man killed in motorcycle crash involving Lancaster Central School District bus

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit says they are investigating Wednesday’s fatal crash on Broadway at Cemetery Road involving a Lancaster Central School District bus.

Police tell News 4 David Konsek of Depew was hit and killed by the school bus while he was operating a motorcycle on Broadway.

The school bus driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Lancaster Central School District confirms that one its buses was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident last evening on Cemetery Road. As of now (18 hours later) Lancaster Police have released no details ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ at Six pic.twitter.com/5qkzpQnRGI — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) April 29, 2021

District Superintendent Dr. Michael Vallely confirmed Thursday that one of the district’s school buses was involved in the crash.

Vallely said no students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus was returning from an athletic event.