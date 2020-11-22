Lancaster town supervisor urges community to follow state guidelines after record increase in COVID cases

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lancaster now has the highest daily infection rate in Western New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the daily positive rate reached an all-time high of more than 9 percent in a press conference Sunday.

Town supervisor Ronald Ruffino says he’s not sure what’s driving these case numbers up this much, his guess is that it has to do with a lot of community spread but either way it’s troubling. In the beginning of November, Lancaster had 587 covid 19 cases.

Fast forward to a few weeks later and the case rate is now 875. An increase of almost 50 percent.

Ruffino says although this second wave is hitting almost every area in Western New York and driving up cases, it is hitting Lancaster with a vengeance. He says back in March it was rare to know of someone from Lancaster who was battling Covid-19, but now that’s completely changed.

“Today now it’s not so much a rarity, It could be an employee, it could be a friend, family member, but you’re hearing more and more people who know people who have tested positive now. It’s unfortunate but that’s what we’re faced with right now and we just have to get through this together.”

Ruffino is recommending people work from home if they can. He mentioned that most of the employees who normally work at town hall are working from home. His message to the community is for everyone to follow the state’s guidelines, if you feel ill stay home, keep gatherings only to members in your household.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

