Lancaster woman pleads guilty to stealing over $220,000 from former employer

(WIVB) – A Lancaster woman pleaded guilty to grand larceny charges on Wednesday for stealing over $220,000 from her former employer.

Karen Titus, 57, pleaded guilty in state Supreme Court to two counts of second-degree grand larceny, both felonies. It was the highest sustainable charge.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Titus admitted that while employed by Acme Bearings Corporation, she stole $223,428.04 from the company by writing 138 checks out of the company’s operating account to pay her credit card bills between July 2016 and June 2019.

She also diverted cash payments made to the company for her personal gain, resulting in a diversion of more than $58,000.

The theft was uncovered following an internal audit and she was fired from her position of bookkeeper for the company in June 2019.

Titus faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when she’s sentenced on Jan. 26, and she remains released.