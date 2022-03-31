BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a pretty sweet deal. ConnectLife is partnering with Perry’s Ice Cream to provide blood donors with a reward.

And Thursday is the last day donors can take advantage of the deal. In exchange for a pint of blood, ConnectLife is giving each donor a voucher for a pint of ice cream.

It’s called “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” and this is the second year Perry’s is doing this.

To schedule a blood donation, click or tap here, call (716) 529-4270 or email partnersupport@connectlife.org.