Last-minute shoppers flock to Walden Galleria, Wegmans on Christmas Eve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As many people settled in for their Christmas Eve dinner, there were still be some procrastinators out there – finishing up their shopping.

“I try to avoid it, but always seems I have to get something,” said Wegmans shopper John Place about shopping on Christmas Eve.

That was the case for many Wegmans shoppers as they braved the crowds for the finishing touches for Christmas dinner.

“This is my second grocery store this morning. Getting bread, I think I’m getting beer and looking for a few last minute toys,” Place said. “The store seems well staffed, it’s moving quickly not as bad as I thought.”

Wegmans spokesperson Michelle Mehaffy said tradition surrounds many of people’s last-minute purchases.

“They go for the things they’ve been having for many, many years and may go back generations whether it’s a turkey dinner, or roast, or lamb, things like that people tend to stick with those traditional items that they eat every year it’s comforting sometimes this time of year we want that comfort,” she said.

The Walden Galleria Mall was also full of people doing last minute shopping. Some people said it’s the busiest they’ve seen it all season.

“This year from last year has been way, way, way more busy from last year. I’ve seen we’re doing double the amount just seeing double the amount of traffic in the stores versus last year” said Clark Angarano.

Angarano works at the BFLO Store and grabbed a few last-minute gifts at the mall before he headed home.

“Definitely going to Best Buy, Best Buy always gotta get the electronics and stuff.”

Even those who are in from out of town hit the mall today.

“I’m here from Wisconsin visiting my in-laws, shopping buying the Apple products and enjoying a good time here,” said Vladimir Fursov.

Both Wegmans and the Walden Galleria will be closed on Christmas Day.