BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s called a game-changer. Western New York has some of the leading researchers into multiple sclerosis. Thursday, those researchers are outlining pathways to cures.

Experts at the UB Jacobs MS Center for Treatment and Research are working with doctors around the world to develop roadmaps that could lead to a cure for this debilitating disease of the central nervous system.

Thursday those experts paused to honor the late Dr. Lawrence Jacobs, who pioneered one of the very first MS treatments back in the 1990s in Buffalo.

His son, Congressman Chris Jacobs, reflected on his work via zoom.

“The fact that his work was the beginning of what has flourished is such a wonderful thing,” Representative Jacobs said.

The national president & CEO of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society was among Thursday’s guests.

Western New York has one of the highest rates of MS in the country.