Law enforcement warns “drive sober or get pulled over” this Thanksgiving weekend

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State law enforcement will be out patrolling the roads in full force this weekend. Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says you can expect to see more red and blue lights starting Wednesday night.

“Tonight is coined as the largest party night of the year. Thanksgiving Eve, I guess you would call it,” said Filicetti.

“We get a block of funding that allows us to put out patrols above and beyond what we normally put out, and we target drunk driving.”

Robin Mann, the Executive Director for The Prevention Council of Erie County says many times people don’t realize how much they’ve consumed.

“Drinks that are mixed contain other alcohol that may be poured into make a punch or a cocktail,” explained Mann

Mann and Filicetti say perception might be altered when drinking, which is part of what makes driving drunk so dangerous.

“You think you’re not as intoxicated as you are, and you think you’re moving a certain way, that your reflexes aren’t delayed, that your coordination isn’t off. The reality is … it is,” said Mann.

“What we look for are behaviors, reckless driving, erratic operations,” said Filicetti. “We are going to be looking for speed,” he added.

The governor’s office says over last Thanksgiving weekend, 155 drivers were arrested in New York State for DWI. Almost 5,000 speeding tickets were issued.

Law enforcement says securing a designated driver, ride service, or cab before heading out can prevent that.