Lawmakers honor local veteran that died from coronavirus

(WIVB)–Local lawmakers are honoring the life of a veteran who passed away too soon from COVID-19. Jose Rivera spent 20 days in the hospital before he died last month.



Saturday, Legislator Frank Todaro presented his wife and now widow Maureen with a memorial proclamation in his honor. She says it showed how much the community appreciated Jose, a cancer survivor who didn’t make it from coronavirus.

“I am so divinely blessed that we had 15 years together and I’m going to be okay, because he’ll be waiting for me someday, so I’m good with that,” Rivera said.