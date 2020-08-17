Lawmakers seek answers for nursing homes fighting COVID

(WIVB)–State Republican leaders continue to fight for answers in the number of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, Senator Pat Gallivan, and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt hosted a forum this morning.

More than 6,000 people died in nursing homes from COVID-19.

Republicans say State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker’s testimony was insufficient and say the people of New York deserve answers.

The State Legislature has already held two hearings about the issue this month.