Lawmakers seek answers for nursing homes fighting COVID

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–State Republican leaders continue to fight for answers in the number of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, Senator Pat Gallivan, and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt hosted a forum this morning.

More than 6,000 people died in nursing homes from COVID-19.

Republicans say State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker’s testimony was insufficient and say the people of New York deserve answers.

The State Legislature has already held two hearings about the issue this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss