Lawsuit against Orleans/Niagara BOCES dropped

(WIVB)– The lawsuit filed by the BOCES Teachers Union against the Orleans/Niagara BOCES has been dismissed by the New York Supreme Court.

The lawsuit filed earlier this year, alleged Orleans/Niagara BOCES had not complied with COVID-19 protocols.

The suit was dismissed because a Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau inspection had not taken place. The Orleans/Niagara BOCES says the New York State Department of Labor had not been notified by PESH that there was “imminent danger to the safety and/or health of employee(s).”

Orleans/Niagara BOCES say they have spent an additional $330,000 on personal protective equipment.