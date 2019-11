BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo’s League of Women Voters is celebrating 100-years since its founding.

The group celebrated the strides woman have made over the century at the Buffalo History Museum Saturday. Some of the most influential female figures from across Western New York were there including Lt.Governor Kathy Hochul.



The league says they’re looking at their past to re-energize their future.

News 4’s katie alexander hosted the night’s festivities