Legal analyst: Collins will have shot at early release from prison to home confinement

NEW YORK (WIVB) – As former Rep. Chris Collins prepares to go to federal prison, a legal expert says thanks to his age, he’ll likely have an opportunity for early release.

Collins was sentenced to 26 months in prison earlier this month, after pleading guilty to insider trading in October. He’s been ordered to surrender himself to prison authorities by March 17th. With good behavior, however, he could be back home by Summer 2021.

“He’ll serve a little under 16 months (in prison), and then he would be eligible for home detention,” said Cheryl Meyers Buth, a local attorney who has been providing News 4 analysis on the Collins case. “That’s what I think.”

Meyers Buth says a 2018 law called the First Step Act could affect Collins, giving him the chance to petition the judge for release to home confinement after serving at least two-thirds of his sentence.

“It used to be that the warden would have to recommend that relief to the court,” Meyers Buth said. “Now, under the First Step Act, the inmate’s lawyer or the inmate himself can make an application for compassionate release. The terms are a little bit different, so that as long as he’s over 60 and he has served two-thirds of his sentence, the judge can consider releasing him to home detention as opposed to a halfway house.”

Collins is 69 years old.

The First Step Act overwhelmingly passed in both the House of Representatives and Senate in December 2018, four months after Collins was indicted. Collins, who was still serving in Congress at the time, voted in favor of it. He also voted for another version of the bill months before his August 2018 indictment.

The judge in his case has recommended that he serve his time behind bars at a federal prison camp in Pensacola, Fla. The facility is not far from where Collins has been living since he entered his guilty plea.

“It’s the lowest security level in the Bureau of Prisons,” Meyers Buth said. “They have dorms and programming that he would be eligible to participate in.

“They’re not country clubs, but they do have a little more freedom of movement than the actual penitentiaries.”

Ultimately, the Bureau of Prisons will make the final call on where Collins serves his time.

“Per BOP policy specific designation information (including location and timing) is not releasable until after an individual arrives at his or her destination,” said BOP spokesperson Scott Taylor.