Legislator Baskin says plans for potential new Bills stadium should reflect the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Legislator April Baskin wants to make sure a new Bills stadium has a positive effect on everyone in Erie County.

The legislature chairwoman addressed the negotiations during her State of the District Saturday night.

Baskin’s district covers Buffalo and the proposed stadium would be built in Orchard Park. But Baskin says the construction needs to reflect Erie County’s diverse population.

“I’m looking for me to be able to drive by the construction sites and actually see people who reflect my district — the diversity of my district — people who look like me, who grew up in the neighborhoods that I grew up in, working on a new stadium. And then when you know I visit a new stadium I actually want to frequent shops and have access to be able to see entrepreneurs who are in from my community as well,” said Baskin.

The new stadium in Orchard Park would come with an estimated price tag of $1.4 billion.

Tax payers are likely to front some of the cost.