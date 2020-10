CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Fall weather drew lots of visitors out to Letchworth State Park Saturday , so many that the park announced it is now closed to incoming visitors.

In a Facebook post, the park states that as of 12:30 p.m. it’s closed to incoming traffic due to high visitor density.

