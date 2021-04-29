Let’s “Gogh” Buffalo! An immersive Vincent Van Gogh experience is coming to the Eastern Hills Mall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – “Beyond Van Gogh”- an immersive art experience that has been on exhibition in cities like Miami and Chicago- is coming to the Queen City this year.

The exhibition projects the works of Vincent Van Gogh onto the walls, ceilings, and floor of the 30,000 sq. ft. “Starry Night Pavilion”, allowing guests to feel as if they just stepped into the artwork.

“Beyond Van Gogh” is being brought to Buffalo by Empire State Concerts.

ESC owner David Taylor says it’s the first event of its kind for Western New York.

“There’s an educational area, a waterfall area, and an immersive area,” Taylor explained. “A vast majority of his paintings will flow into each other, and you’ll be able to see the paint strokes- it’s sort of like you’re part of the painting.”

The experience will be located in the parking lot of the Eastern Hills Mall. The pavilion is heated and air-conditioned.

PHOTO: Beyond Van Gogh

Right now, the experience is expected to be in Buffalo for about 90 days starting in September, but Taylor says organizers might push it up a month if they can to accommodate the demand.

“The response has been overwhelming- we’re at the point where we think we might have to add another month,” Taylor said.

The tickets aren’t yet on sale, but you can sign up for the pre-sale list online here.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale next Thursday, and general admission will go on sale next Friday.

Ticket prices have not been set as of Thursday afternoon, but prices will be listed on the website next week.

“We’re still working it out- we want to be community sensitive with the pricing, and we’ll have group pricing,” Taylor added.

Judging by the response to sign up for presale tickets, Taylor says his team is anticipating selling about 100,000 tickets already.

“The only place that’s doing better than that is Vancouver- we’re doing better than Detroit, New York City, everywhere,” he added.

He chalks that up to Western New Yorker’s love of art.

“The Albright-Knox has been closed, the Allentown Art Festival is not happening- there’s a need for art in Western New York and this is going to be it for sure,” Taylor said.