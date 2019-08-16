Lew-Port area residents: Is former school’s location related to cancer cluster?

TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – Niagara County residents continue to share concerns about a hazardous waste area they say is making people sick.

People from Lewiston-Porter have long raised issue with the landfill at CWM Chemical Services, which has been used for industrial purposes under different ownerships since the 1940s.

The site has been used to store or bury hazardous waste from the Manhattan Project during the post-WWII era of atomic bomb development, and the federal government used to bury radioactive material there.

Residents believe it’s no coincidence that many who grew up playing, attending school, or working nearby have been diagnosed with – or have died – from cancer.

Among the most vocal is Grace Crewe-Austin, who hosted Thursday night’s meeting at Porter Town Hall.

She’s a former bus driver for Lew-Port schools and a breast cancer survivor.

Austin and others who spoke up find that most of the people who have gotten sick worked at or went to a temporary elementary school some decades ago, which was located at 1600 Balmer Road – right next to CWM Chemical Services, listed at 1550 Balmer Road.

“A lot of teachers have died from it, a lot of students have died from it. A lot of people have suffered from it, and I don’t know how it keeps falling on deaf ears,” said a woman who said her brother has a rare form of Lukemia.

Another speaker’s mother died young from cancer.

“I see teachers’ obituaries. ‘That lady worked with mom, that guy worked with mom.’ Brain cancer, brain cancer…who gets brain cancer? It’s the common denominator: It’s where they taught,” she said.

The school no longer exists, although many remember it well. It was a temporary place to hold classes while one of the Lewiston-Porter Central School District schools was being built.

State Health Department studies from the 2000s did report higher rates of some cancers in the area, but never correlated that to CWM or a nearby federally-managed radioactive landfill just a mile away.