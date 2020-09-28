Lewiston man pleads guilty to assault for inflicting life-threatening injuries on 5-year-old

(WIVB) – A Lewiston man has pleaded guilty to first degree assault after inflicting life-threatening injuries on a 5-year-old boy at his Lewiston Road residence in April.

Michael Wilson, Sr., 49, also pleaded guilty to second degree attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child in Niagara County Court.

He faces over 25 years in state prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 19 and prosecutors will seek the maximum sentence allowable, according to a joint statement from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

The five-year-old survived his injuries following hospitalization in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

According to the statement, the investigation further revealed that Wilson had subjected another child to physical abuse at his residence, in the presence of a third child who was unharmed.

The cases against Wilson’s fiancée, Christina DeGroff, and daughter, Michaela Wilson, remain

active and pending.