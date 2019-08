LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Lewiston teenager who was convicted of rape at a house party will spend the next two years on interim probation.

If he completes that probation, he will get youthful offender status so we are not releasing his name.

State police say parties happened at the Lewiston home between the end of 2016 and mid-2018.

It was at one of those parties the then-minor sexually abused someone else. Three adults were also arrested in connection to the parties.